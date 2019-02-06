Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged To Boyfriend Cooke Maroney

She's relatable, she's hilarious, and she's always giving us a reason to smile and laugh along with her. Today, she's got one more reason to be all smiles: Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is engaged!

A spokesperson for the 28-year-old Mother! actress confirmed to People that she and long-term boyfriend Cooke Maroney are now officially set to be married.

Lawrence was seen with a "massive ring" on her finger while chatting with 34-year-old New York art dealer Maroney at upscale French restaurant Raoul's in New York City, Page Six says, and she couldn't have seemed happier.

“The ring was very noticeable," according to a source. "They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots."

J-Law and Maroney had been dating since June 2018 at the earliest, at least according to a rep for the actress. But while they've been photographed together on several dates since then, we haven't really heard a lot from Lawrence about her beautifully blossoming romance.

What we do know is that the couple have been seen enjoying time together everywhere from dinner in New York City to canoodling in Paris and even Rome. It's basically the jet-setting romance we all dream of, and what J-Law deserves.

Maroney is the director of Gladstone 64, Gladstone Gallery's Upper East Side location, and deals with clients like artist Matthew Barney, previously married to Icelandic singer Bjork. Though he and J-Law haven't been dating that long, it seems from others' accounts that any time he and Jen step out, they're looking cuddled up and cozy.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We can't wait for all the candid stories to come out of this engagement.