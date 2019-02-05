Travis Scott's 'Can't Say' Video Should Come With A 'Don't Try This At Home' Disclaimer

Youtube/Travis Scott

Travis Scott's videos are usually wild, but they're never this wild. Scott's video for "Can't Say" is not for the faint of heart; it's more for those seeking the kind of thrill chased by the cast of Rocket Power in the late 1990s. In the video, styled and produced by Saint Laurent (cue the imposing, black-suited motorcyclists), the rapper cranks up the danger to the max. Check it out for yourself below.

"Can't Say" is predominantly black and purple, but mostly black. Almost immediately, Scott is shown to be the maestro of what looks like a biker gang that prefers to wear suits instead of jean jackets emblazoned with logos. Repeatedly, he stands up without any kind of protective gear mid-ride while the riders behind him do equally dangerous wheelies and other stunts. It'll make your heart skip a beat. Elsewhere in the visual, we see loads of nicely rendered CGI horses, cars, and gigantic faces. It's a wild, chaotic scene. But those motorcycle stunts at the beginning are what will be seared into your eyelids when it's over.

Scott's lively video will keep you on your toes, but it might not be entertaining enough for James Blake, who fell asleep in the midst of a conversation with the rapper in the video for "Mile High." This past Sunday, Scott performed “Sicko Mode” at the Super Bowl with an awesome introduction from SpongeBob Squarepants. "Can't Say" appears on his 2018 album Astroworld.