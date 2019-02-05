YouTube/Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

First Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Trailer Is All Murder, Death, And Make-Outs

The first trailer for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists wastes absolutely no time getting down to business. It opens with ethical questions and statements about killing before offering a glimpse of the show's central murder.

The crime scene is a first for Beacon Heights, the seemingly perfect town where the story takes place. The three Perfectionists — so named for their overachiever status and played by Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, and Eli Brown — are at the crime scene, taking in the horror before them. Soon, the friends will each be hiding behind a secret, a lie, and an alibi.

Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprise their Pretty Little Liars roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively, in the spin-off series. Both make appearances in the trailer, but it's not clear yet how they'll be using their mystery-solving (or mystery-causing) expertise in the new series.

The trailer also sets up plenty of intrigue — creeping into dark homes, notes hidden in the mouth of a dead rat, a lot of making out, an aggressive slap, and *something* in a trunk. Check it out above.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists premieres March 20 on Freeform.