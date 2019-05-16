Getaway Guide: How To Have The Quintessential Hills Trip

The City of Angels can be heavenly, but every now and then, it's good to escape The Hills.

During the MTV series' original run (New Beginnings is premiering on June 24), the cast left Les Deux the nest and ventured near and far. So if you're planning a jaunt or a farther destination, here's some travel inspiration courtesy of the SoCal friend group (quick 24-hour turnaround to New York City to deliver a gown excluded). Get your passport, take a peek at our roundup and be sure to stay with MTV News as we approach the debut of The Hills: New Beginnings next month!