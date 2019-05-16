Getaway Guide: How To Have The Quintessential Hills Trip

The City of Angels can be heavenly, but every now and then, it's good to escape The Hills.
During the MTV series' original run (New Beginnings is premiering on June 24), the cast left
Les Deux the nest and ventured near and far. So if you're planning a jaunt or a farther destination, here's some travel inspiration courtesy of the SoCal friend group (quick 24-hour turnaround to New York City to deliver a gown excluded). Get your passport, take a peek at our roundup and be sure to stay with MTV News as we approach the debut of The Hills: New Beginnings next month!
-
Paris
Be the girls who went to the capital of France -- and if you can get an invite to the Crillon Ball, great. And be sure to find some
juicycouture to don (but don't let a curling iron destroy it).
-
Las Vegas
There are countless spots to hit -- just don't get in trouble like Brody.
-
Mexico
Bonus: Elope after copious amounts of tequila like Speidi!
-
Costa Rica
Or, if you ask Stephanie, the place that resembles Jurassic Park. But in all seriousness, "what happens in Costa goes straight back to home" (thank you, Justin Bobby).
-
Colorado
There's no place like home, especially for Heidi. But try to curb the tension-filled sit-downs.
-
New York
The City is big, so focus on spots that are popular with the locals. And if you're lucky, you might wind up like Whitney (aka meeting a very attractive musician and eventually relocating to the same city as him).