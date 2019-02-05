BTS Are Poised To Make Their Grammy Debut

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

The 2019 Grammys are right around the corner and those burning questions that have been broiling since nominees were announced in December will finally be answered. A nice surprise that has been unveiled is that BTS, demigods of K-pop, will hit the stage at the ceremony on Sunday (February 10) to present an award, according to Variety.

BTS's presence there extends beyond handing off a token of achievement to someone else. The global phenomenon band is nominated for Best Recording Package for their Love Yourself: Tear album (alongside branding company HuskyFox who is responsible for the design), making them the first-ever K-pop act to receive the honor.

As for who else will be presenting awards at the ceremony, we're not quite sure because the official list hasn't been announced yet. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony that takes place immediately before the main event has had some of its presenters revealed, though: Kalani Pe'a, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Questlove, TOKiMONSTA, Cécile McLorin Salvant, and former Recording Academy Chair Jimmy Jam will all be on stage dishing out trophies.

The Grammys have also confirmed a slew of music's biggest names to perform onstage. Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, H.E.R., Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, and Janelle Monáe are all set to hit the stage.

Alicia Keys is the host that will herd the event's disparate parts into the right direction on Sunday night. Catch the show on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.