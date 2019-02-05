From Dua Lipa To H.E.R., Meet The 2019 Grammy Best New Artist Nominees

Getty Images

While Grammy veterans like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Lady Gaga vie for multiple golden trophies at this weekend's awards show, a crop of fresh talent will be waiting in the wings, eager to earn the evening's most prized vote of confidence: Best New Artist.

With eight contenders this year, it's the largest number of artists ever competing in the category. From radio-dominating pop stars to outspoken country rebels, this category is more stacked than ever. Before we find out who wins on Sunday night (February 10), get to know each of the eight hopefuls below — judging by their recent breakthrough years, you'll want to remember their names.