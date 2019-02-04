Big Boi's Going On Tour In The 'Family' Reunion Of A Lifetime

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Big Boi is the talk of the town right now. The legendary Atlanta emcee and lyrical half of Outkast showed out at the Halftime Show for Super Bowl LIII last night. Now he's keeping the momentum going with the announcement of a reunion tour for Dungeon Family. The trek across the United States kicks off on April 14 in Chicago. Don't worry, there is still plenty of time to get tickets.

Dungeon Family is the collective that birthed Outkast, Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown and more over two decades ago. Joining Big Boi on tour for the reunion are Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, KP the Great, and Organized Noise. In 2016, the collective reunited at the ONE MusicFest in Atlanta where they played a medley of some of their greatest hits. It's hard to imagine an entire tour's worth of these moments where nostalgia and smooth music embrace.

Big Boi jumped the gun of the announcement by releasing "Doin' It" and "Return of the Dope Boi," teasing an imminent comeback. That return to prominence was christened with his awe-inspiring, Cadillac-fueled, performance at the halftime show of Super Bowl LIII. He may have only played a couple of songs, but it's his memorable medley that makes us excited for the tour. That, and the prospect of hearing "Shutterbug" live.