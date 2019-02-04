James Blake Is Making Coffee And Extremely Bored Of Travis Scott's Conversation In 'Mile High'

James Blake/Travis Scott (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

There’s something unintentionally hilarious about James Blake’s new visual for “Mile High” that features Travis Scott. Depending on how you look at it, the video is either the world's greatest advertisement for fresh coffee or a primer on how to look dumbstruck when someone's talking to you and you're not listening. You have to see it for yourself below.

The scene opens up with the sexiest coffee preparation that you'll ever see. Blake makes himself comfy with a cup of joe at a local shop (that isn't Starbucks) when Scott comes in excited, eager to tell the singer about his life. The enthusiasm in his eyes and frantic movements aren't matched by Blake whose only focus is perfecting this amazingly brown fixture. It looks like it's pretty early in the morning, so can we honestly blame him?

As Blake stirs the cup, the camera becomes immersed in the swirling vortex inside of it where the two artists then perform the sullen track produced by Metro Boomin. Whisps of coffee smoke sway around them until the ending when the camera zooms back out revealing a surprise; we've been watching the video from Blake's perspective, not the cup's. It's revealed that he hasn't heard a word that Scott has said. He's gazing off into the distance like we all do when we don't really feel like talking.

Blake may not have been listening to Scott, but yesterday the world did when the rapper performed "Sicko Mode" at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi. Flying meteors and SpongeBob Squarepants, of all people, made an appearance. You can't make something like this up.

"Mile High" appears on Blake's fourth studio album Assume Form that dropped last month. You'll be to catch a live performance of the record when Blake embarks on a North American tour in support of the album in a few weeks, with the trek kicking off on February 18 in Atlanta. If you go, just make sure you aren't staring at Blake on stage with glassed-over eyes.