Maroon 5 Brought Out Travis Scott, Big Boi, And SpongeBob For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Tonight’s Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta was a mesmerizing experience for both rock and hip-hop fans. Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi all came together for a thrilling show that brought some excitement to a game that started slowly. Check out the performance below.

Maroon 5 began the show with an ethereal performance of “Harder to Breathe’ as plumes of fire raced around the outer edge of the M-shaped stage. They went into “This Love” immediately after — complete with a guitar solo from frontman Adam Levine.

After an introduction from SpongeBob Squarepents, Scott then launched into a mosh-worthy rendition of “Sicko Mode” as flying meteors crashed to the ground. He brought fire to the performance as well, with thick, billowing flames that made the stage look like it was being destroyed in real time.

From there, Maroon 5 brought out a drumline and an entire choir for their performance of “Girls Like You” while the crowd waved its hands in unison behind them. Afterwards, the band transitioned to “She Will Be Loved” as audience members holding globe-shaped lamps stood under lights that arranged into the phrase “One Love.”

Backed by his 2006 single “I’m On It (Kryptonite),” hometown legend Big Boi then drove onto the stage in an antique convertible Cadillac while wearing a mink jacket. He followed it up with “The Way You Move” with collaborator Sleepy Brown as Maroon 5 danced along with them for a soothing, soulful experience.

The performance ended after Maroon 5 retook the stage for a medley of “Sugar” and “Moves Like Jagger.” Once they finished these two final numbers, an assortment of fireworks exploded into the sky over Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Though Super Bowl LIII has lacked in drama, the halftime show gave the night some much-needed life.