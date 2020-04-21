Besides how to GTL, of course

Everything the Newest Meatballs Can Learn From Their Jersey Shore Uncles

As much as we missed Mike while he was away serving an eight-month prison sentence, the Situation missed quite a bit himself. Namely, the births of two baby meatballs, CJ and Angelo, born to Deena and Snooki, respectively.

The latest Jersey Shore: Family Vacation saw the newest family members meeting Big Uncle Sitch for the first time — and perhaps giving him and Laurens a little baby fever.

"I missed out on so many moments in the past eight months," Mike shared. "Holding these babies right now, I'm speechless."

The mini-meatballs also got to share in a little quality bonding time with their other uncles, who vowed to teach them about "thotties" and "the boardwalk."

But boardwalks (and plenty of GTL missions, no doubt) aside, these pint-sized guidos surely have several life lessons they can learn from the crew. Here they are:

