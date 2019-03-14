Teen Mom 2 Lessons: 6 Times Kailyn And Jo Explained Life To Isaac

Teen Mom 2 has taught us a lot of valuable parenting lessons. In regards to Kailyn and Jo, for example, we’ve learned that if you have a little boy as inquisitive and curious as Isaac, you need to come up with a lot of answers, stat! Case in point? On this week’s installment, Kailyn was talking to her three sons in the car about how she had met someone who had six boys before having a daughter. When Isaac asked his mom, “What if you’re having a girl right now?” she told him that a few things needed to, well, happen before a baby is born.

“It doesn’t work that way, bud. To have a baby you...you have to, um. You have to do certain things to have a baby,” she said. Of course, the boy’s next question was “like what?” to which Kail said under her breath, “I’m going to put music back on now.”

But this is hardly the first time we’ve seen Kailyn or her ex Jo teach their kiddo some valuable life lessons. From stepfamily dynamics to marriage and breakups, here are the other standout convos the parents have had with their son over the years. View the clips below, and keep watching Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8c!