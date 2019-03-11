Daddy Issues: Is Andrew Ready To Meet His Son Jace On Teen Mom 2?

It’s been a really long time since we’ve seen Jenelle’s ex Andrew on Teen Mom 2 — and no, we’re not including his brief FaceTime chat with Barbara earlier this season. Now, on tonight’s episode, Jace’s dad got some real camera time as he revealed to a friend how excited he was about the possibility of meeting his son.

But first, let’s backtrack. During the aforementioned Facetime convo, Babs agreed to come up to New York to meet with Andrew to see if he was in the right state of mind to see Jace, whom he hasn’t seen since he was a baby. And tonight, Andrew told a pal what he thinks of meeting with Jenelle’s mom and potentially establishing a relationship with his child.

“I miss him. I think about him every day. I missed out on his first day of school; I missed out on all the good things,” he said, acknowledging that the decision ultimately was up to Barbara, since she still had custody of the child. “We would be two peas in a pod, tear this freakin’ city up. I’m getting pumped.”

He continued, “It’s not about the past anymore. It’s about moving on. I waited years, and I knew one day that the time would come that he’s going to want to see who I am.”

Meanwhile, back in North Carolina, Jenelle admitted to her mom that Jace did seem down about not knowing anything about his father, but she still had reservations about letting her first baby daddy into his life.

“I don’t want him to see his father and to think he’s some great person, and [then] he sees him and he’s drunk and he’s a nobody and his expectations just [get shot] down,” she said. “I want my mom to go to New York and validate that he’s just not in the right state of mind.”

Do you think Andrew is really ready to meet Jace? And how do you anticipate Barbara and Andrew’s meeting will go? Will he be allowed to see Jace, or is his excitement all for nothing? Tell us what you think, then watch Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8 to see what transpires.