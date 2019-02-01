Watch The First Trailer For Netflix's Anti Rom-Com, The Breaker Upperers

YouTube/Netflix

After their wildly successful Summer of Love, Netflix is now in the business of the anti rom-com. Introducing, The Breaker Upperers, a new movie hitting the streamer on Friday, February 15, about two women who are professional relationship-enders.

The "very unromantic comedy" (as the movie poster deems it) is about Mel and Jen — played by Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek — who, fifteen years prior, realized they were being two-timed by the same man. Rather than cry themselves into a stupor, they turned their bitterness into profit by forming The Breaker Upperers, a small business that provides break-up services to people who want to break up with their partner, but don't want to actually do the breaking up. They employ a series of comical methods to do their dirty work, including singing telegrams and fake baby bumps.

Mel and Jen maintain their cynicism by never getting emotionally involved with anyone, leaning on each other instead. Everything is going great, until Mel develops a conscience about their not-so-caring endeavor and falls for a younger guy. Check out the trailer below.

In addition to starring in the flick, Sami and van Beek wrote and directed the project, infusing it with behind-the-scenes womanly energy. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi executive produced.

The movie premiered to positive reviews at last year's SXSW Film Festival, so get ready to cleanse yourself of any residual mushy Valentine's Day vibes with this totally non-romantic treat.