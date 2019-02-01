21 Savage And J Cole Show Off The Importance Of Family In 'A Lot'

21 Savage has released the video for "A Lot," the introspective first song from his new album I Am > I Was. J. Cole is here for his verse, which is suspiciously absent from the physical CD version. The same amount of soul evident in the smooth tune exists here, making us both hungry and thankful for family at the same time.

In a stark departure from his more lavish visuals, "A Lot" keeps things simple. 21 Savage and J. Cole attend a family gathering complete with fresh home-cooked foods, smiling extended relatives, and a beautiful, yet slightly imposing, mansion. But with large family comes emotional baggage and we get a peek into what these people carry — from dead friends to incarcerated associates. In the midst of all of this, 21 Savage makes it clear that living in the moment is what's most important.

21 Savage's I Am > I Was became his first album, following 2017’s Issa Album, to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It sold 131,000 units in its first week. Earlier this week, 21 Savage and a mesmerizing sequin jacket, as a replacement for J. Cole, performed "A Lot" on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Check out the full video above.