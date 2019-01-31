ILoveMakonnen Made Lil Peep's Dream Collaboration With Fall Out Boy A Reality

Getty Images

By Trey Alston

In 2017, Lil Peep told XXL that iLoveMakonnen and Fall Out Boy were artists that he listened to while growing up. After his untimely death later that year, any chance at a collaboration between all three parties seemed to wither away. That changed on Thursday (January 31) with the release of “I’ve Been Waiting,” the three-way song that sees a departed artist’s wishes come true.

The funky record finds Lil Peep, iLoveMakonnen, and Fall Out Boy singing about the pain caused by a lover’s actions. It’s upbeat enough to undoubtedly find its way onto the dance floor and it’s a nice departure from Peep’s past sullen works. ILoveMakonnen is one of five producers – the others being Louis Bell, Brenton Duvall, IIVI, and Brian Lee – credited to the song.

iLoveMakonnen, in a recent conversation with XXL, revealed that to make the song happen, he sent the track to the band after conversing with backing vocalist/songwriter/bassist Pete Wentz. iLoveMakonnen told Rolling Stone that he and Peep recorded over the instrumental in 2017. After Lil Peep’s death, Wentz reached out to offer condolences and things went from there. The song should appear on Lil Peep and iLoveMakonnen’s forthcoming collaboration Diamonds, set to drop this year. ILoveMakonnen also appears on two other posthumous Lil Peep records, “Sunlight on Your Skin” and “Falling Down.”

Listen to the late rapper's dream collaboration above.