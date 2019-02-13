6 Times Love Fizzled On The Hills (AKA Our Anti-Valentine's Day Special)

Where — as Whitney Houston once famously asked — do broken hearts go, and can they find their way home? Well, if The Hills served as any indication, the answers are, in sequential order: somewhere along a pier in Santa Monica and no, not usually.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, and single folks far and wide are forced to confront heart-splattered storefronts and Seamless ads catered to two, we’re urging MTV fans to remember that even the most beautiful and sun-kissed among us have had a relationship issue or two.

While Heidi Montag, Whitney Port and Brody Jenner are all now happily married, there were times during The Hills’ original 2006 to 2010 run when their fabled romances seemed more like horror stories. So if you’re tired of the sight of teddy bears or novelty cards, remember — you’ve got solidarity from Hollywood! Check out the six most devastating relationship moments from The Hills below, then hang tight for all your favorite cast members to return to MTV as part of New Beginnings!