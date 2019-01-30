Ben Affleck's Batman Days Are Officially Over

Getty Images

Ben Affleck is officially hanging up his Batsuit. According to new reports, Matt Reeves’s upcoming The Batman will center around a new, younger Bruce Wayne, instead of the established superhero Affleck has been depicting.

Affleck previously portrayed Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. He also made an appearance in Suicide Squad. The actor was originally slated to reprise the role in The Batman, which he was also going to direct. Reeves boarded the project as the new director in February 2017.

Reeves described his iteration of the Dark Knight as "very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale" in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that," he said. "He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation." He also added that they'll begin the casting process soon.

In response to the reports, Affleck, ever the good sport, tweeted his support. “Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life,” he wrote.

Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday (January 30) that The Batman is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.