Ashley Tisdale Literally Floats Above Her Anxiety In 'Love Me & Let Me Go' Video

Ashley Tisdale's musical comeback is chugging along in style. After kicking off her long-awaited new era with "Voices In My Head" last year, the 33-year-old has dropped the video for her second new single, "Love Me & Let Me Go."

"Voices" was inspired by Tisdale's battle with anxiety, and that theme continues on "Love Me," as she pleads, "Love me and let me go / Walk away, finally let me breathe / Stop being so obsessed with me." At first, it sounds like she's singing to a pesky dude, but she explained to Billboard that the song is actually about her "talking to my anxiety."

The accompanying video illustrates the feeling of breaking free (High School Musical pun not intended) after being "chained to [her] mind." It opens on the pink-haired singer sitting alone in a blacked-out room, but her surroundings start to brighten up as she reclaims control and repeats, "Let me go, let me go now." In the dramatic final shot, she recreates the track's stunning cover art by levitating above the ground, seemingly at peace.

"Love Me & Let Me Go" is the second taste of Tisdale's third album, Symptoms, which is expected to arrive this year. It marks her first new album since 2009's Guilty Pleasure, and it's a much-welcome comeback from the singer-songwriter, who's giving fans a vulnerable side of herself they've never seen before.