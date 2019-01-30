Lady Gaga Passionately Defends Kesha In Unsealed Deposition Documents: 'I Believe Her'

Getty Images

This week, dozens of documents were unsealed in the ongoing legal battle between Dr. Luke and Kesha, who has accused the producer of raping her and refusing to release her from her contract. The newly released document that has everyone talking is Lady Gaga's September 2017 deposition, which shows that Gaga fiercely defended Kesha while being questioned by Dr. Luke's lawyers.

Before the deposition, obtained by The Blast on Tuesday (January 29), began, Gaga's lawyer prefaced that the singer was experiencing "PTSD" due to her own experiences as "a sex abuse survivor... and this deposition has proved to be a trigger event for Ms. Germanotta." Gaga then recounted how the first time she met Kesha, the Rainbow singer was wearing only underwear in the back room of Dr. Luke's studio. She also described how Kesha had confided in her about the alleged abuse that took place over the next few years.

"What we discussed was, what I recall was her immense sadness and depression and fear," Gaga said. "She was visibly very different than when I had seen her before, and — but I can't say specifically what exactly we spoke about. I just recall that it was emotional, and I wanted to be there for her."

The proceedings became combative when Dr. Luke's attorney asked Gaga if she believed that the sexual assault allegation "bruised" the producer's reputation.

"If you are asking what my view is of his reputation, I made my view of him and his reputation when I saw her in that back room," Gaga retorted. "That was an image that — of something that happened to me, and I felt and knew in my heart that she was telling the truth, and I believe her."

She added that when sexual abuse happens in the music industry, "it is kept extremely secret, and it is compounded by contracts and manipulative power scenarios that actually include this very situation that we are all in right now."

The most intense point in the conversation occurred when Dr. Luke's lawyer began talking about "he-said-she-said" scenarios, asking, "You think there has never been a false accusation of rape?" Gaga responded, "You — how about all of the women that are accused of being liars and how she was slut shamed in front of the world, how about that?"

When Dr. Luke's lawyer then pressed Gaga for "factual knowledge" about what happened between Kesha and the producer, Gaga replied, "Oh, I have factual knowledge of her depression. I have factual knowledge of her need for support and love. I have factual knowledge of the spiral that I watched that girl go down. I have factual knowledge of trauma. I am informed and intelligent about this issue. That girl has experienced serious trauma and she is in the middle of it right now. And you are all a party to it."

She continued, "Why on earth would this girl tell the entire world what happened? Why on earth? Do you know what it’s like for survivors? Do you know what it’s like to tell people? Don't you roll your eyes at me. You should be ashamed of yourself."

Lady Gaga was subpoenaed to testify as part of a defamation lawsuit, in which Luke is suing Kesha over texts that she sent to Gaga about a record executive's claim that the producer raped Katy Perry. Both Perry and Dr. Luke have denied that claim, but on Tuesday, Kesha's legal team filed paperwork arguing that those denials do not prove that a rape never occurred.

Read more from the unsealed court documents here.