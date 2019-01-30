Earl Sweatshirt's New Film Nowhere, Nobody Is Packed With Symbols (We Think)

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Trey Alston

Earl Sweatshirt has released one of the weirdest yet refreshing videos of his career. Along with the announcement of a tour in support of last year’s Some Rap Songs album, the rapper released an eight-minute experimental film titled Nowhere, Nobody that features snippets of songs from the album. It is, at once, confusing and mystical. We’re still trying to make sense of what we just saw.

Nowhere, Nobody begins with a kids' basketball game where Earl is the coach, arguing with referees about both bad and missed calls. After heading home, he takes a second to stare at the bust of a statue that sits on his lawn. From there, the bust becomes something of a central character.

There are scenes of baby statues being painted green, Earl cleaning tree branches off another statue, the rapper sitting in a bathtub in deep thought, and another statue being destroyed. It’s heavy stuff and there’s cinematic and symbolic qualities that beg the viewer to look a beneath the surface of what they’re viewing.

The film was directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and Terence Nance of HBO's Random Acts of Flyness. It stars Phillips E. Walker, Semere-Ab Etmet Yohannes, Maddox Dutton, Ian Randolph, Aria Williams, Lisa Gains, and LaDiamond Blue.

Earl’s upcoming tour kicks off at the end of March in New Orleans and wraps up in June in London. MIKE, Liv.e, Bbymutha, Black Noi$e, and Na-Kel Smith will be joining him. Hopefully before then, we can get an explanation of what the heck is happening in the film.