Josie Sings A Sensual Madonna Song In This Exclusive Riverdale Clip

Josie is officially doing her thing back at La Bonne Nuit! In this exclusive Riverdale preview, the town's biggest star returns to Veronica's speakeasy for a sensual performance of "Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)" in the episode called "The Red Dahlia."

The Oscar-winning Stephen Sondheim song was originally sung by Madonna for her album I'm Breathless, featuring songs from and inspired by Warren Beatty's Dick Tracy movie. Madonna played Breathless Mahoney in the film. (The episode, appropriately, pays homage to Dick Tracy as Jughead and Betty mirror the police detective's sleuthing ways to try to make sense of all the deaths plaguing their town.)

This tune is steeped in history. Madonna gave a seductive Marilyn Monroe-esque performance at the 1991 Academy Awards, the same night Michael Jackson, for better or for worse, became her "best date ever." In 2017, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian recreated the duo's vibe from that night.

With all that in mind, check out Josie's performance below.

OK, so Josie doesn't dramatically de-glove or throw a fur stole to the ground — but her fluid finger wags and general swagger does exhibit the confidence the song demands. Though the question remains: To whom is Josie directing this romantic energy?

Our best guess is Archie, her hinted-at upcoming love interest.

Now that Varchie is officially over — with Veronica comfortably in Reggie's arms after she all-but-accused Archie of shooting her hospital-ridden father — the path is clear for Archosie to blossom, and blossom they (probably, maybe, potentially) will!

Archie-actor KJ Apa recently told SyFy that this season, his character is "just spiraling into a dark kind of place" — which we've started to see through his PTSD-like episodes — "but is saved by a person and by music." While this isn't specifically calling out Josie by name, she is the most musical person on the cast.

And there's also the fact that Ashleigh Murray, Josie herself, posted a smiley shot of her character and Archie hanging out alone at La Bonne Nuit.

It seems like Archosie will finally rise on Riverdale tonight (January 30) at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.