Sneak Peek: A Familiar Face Is Coming To Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Find out which 'Challenge' and 'Real World' vet will be working for Lilo

Watch out, Alex, Aristotle, Billy, Brent, Gabi, Jonitta, Jules, May, Mike and Sara -- there are two brand-new VIP hosts coming to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club. And one of them is no stranger to MTV.

In a sneak peek of this Monday's episode (new day and time moving forward), Kailah -- the Challenge competitor and Real World alum -- will be employed by the actress. And what type of professional experience will she bring to the Mykonos establishment?

"I started out at 16 working in a restaurant as a hostess; I've been a server," the Las Vegas resident reveals. "You name it, I've done it. I thrive in the rough environment." As brutal as that Vendettas final?!

But who is the other fresh-faced addition? Meet Kyle in the clip -- and see how he and Kailah take in their brand-new scenery. And don't miss the duo's debut, initial meeting with their boss bitch included, this Monday at 10/9c immediately following Teen Mom 2.