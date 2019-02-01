Sneak Peek: A Familiar Face Is Coming To Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Watch out, Alex, Aristotle, Billy, Brent, Gabi, Jonitta, Jules, May, Mike and Sara -- there are two brand-new VIP hosts coming to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club. And one of them is no stranger to MTV.
In a sneak peek of this Monday's episode (new day and time moving forward), Kailah -- the Challenge competitor and Real World alum -- will be employed by the actress. And what type of professional experience will she bring to the Mykonos establishment?
"I started out at 16 working in a restaurant as a hostess; I've been a server," the Las Vegas resident reveals. "You name it, I've done it. I thrive in the rough environment." As brutal as that Vendettas final?!
But who is the other fresh-faced addition? Meet Kyle in the clip -- and see how he and Kailah take in their brand-new scenery. And don't miss the duo's debut, initial meeting with their boss
bitch included, this Monday at 10/9c immediately following Teen Mom 2.