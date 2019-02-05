Game On: These MTV Stars Are About To Meet A Clan Of Clones

What do DJ Pauly D, Kailyn Lowry and Cara Maria Sorbello have in common? They are about to embark on a radical dating adventure called Game of Clones. And no, this is not a prank war champion .

The brand-new series, premiering on February 21, features a bunch of MTV’s most eligible reality stars dating seven clones of their celebrity crush (catch a glimpse of the show above). The familiar faces will be forced to look beneath each identical face in the hopes of finding their perfect match. Stand back, Dolly the sheep (you know, the first mammal to be cloned) -- there's a bunch of interchangeable guys and gals on the horizon.

In addition to the aforementioned trio, who else will experience love at first (plus second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and SEVENTH) sight? See the Game of Clones crew below, and do not miss the show's premiere on Thursday, February 21 at 9/8c!

• DJ Pauly D, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

• Kailyn Lowry, Teen Mom 2

• Cara Maria Sorbello, The Challenge: War of the Worlds

• Kam Williams, The Challenge: War of the Worlds

• Leroy Garrett, The Challenge: War of the Worlds

• Nicole Zanatta, The Challenge: Vendettas

• Derrick Henry, The Challenge: Final Reckoning