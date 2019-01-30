Serena Williams Graced Lip Sync Battle With The Beyoncé Performance Of A Lifetime

Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage

By Trey Alston

On the tennis court and onstage, Serena Williams does the same thing – serve fools. On the Tuesday (January 29) episode of Lip Sync Battle, model and actress Brooklyn Decker’s performance of Beyoncé’s “Sorry” received a strong jolt when the tennis pro appeared and joined in on the fun. Her brief, one-minute appearance was filled with looks, spice, that feeling of being star-struck.

Decker went head-to-head in an intense lip-sync battle against tennis player Andy Roddick, singing to “Sorry,” when she unveiled her trump card hidden behind a fake wall: Serena Williams, perched on top of a bus, with her signature game face on. She joined in on the festivities while the judges looked on in amazement. No one expected her there, yet she was. It became clear after approximately three seconds that it wasn’t Decker’s performance anymore – it was Williams's.

The tennis legend’s sexy performance was iconic due in part to the fact that she also appeared in a similar manner in Beyoncé’s official video for “Sorry.” Williams retained her sensuality from the visual and brought it back to the stage.

Immediately after the performance ended, she told a bewildered LL Cool J that the live version was “so fun.” Is it time for Serena Williams’s music career yet? Watch the clip above and decide for yourself.