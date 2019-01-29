Pete Davidson Is Getting A Judd Apatow-Directed Movie Based On His Life

Getty Images

Pete Davidson is getting the Judd Apatow treatment on the big screen. The in-demand director — who helmed hits like Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin — is teaming up with the SNL cast member for his next feature film, and it sounds like things are going to get pretty personal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is meant to do for Davidson what Apatow's 2015 project Trainwreck did for Amy Schumer: give a platform to a young comedian that showcases their original, semi-autobiographical material.

The movie is said to include musings on Davidson's life growing up in Staten Island, including the devastating loss of his firefighter father on 9/11 when he was 7 years old. (Davidson frequently mentions the impact of this loss in his stand-up sets.)

Whether the film deals with any of the other tough subjects Davidson has dealt with publicly and privately — including his whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande and struggles with mental health — is anybody's guess, but it wouldn't be totally surprising if Davidson and Apatow tried to add some levity to those not-so-uplifting stories. The comedian hasn't exactly been one to shy away from those topics in the past, brazenly working the most sensitive topics into his stark comedic viewpoints.

Davidson and Apatow will start working on the movie in the next few months. In the meantime, Davidson can be seen in the upcoming rom-com What Men Want and on SNL. His film Big Time Adolescence also just premiered at Sundance.