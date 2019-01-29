Ryan Reynolds Is Ending His Decade-Long Rom-Com Draught

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

The decade-long Ryan Reynolds rom-com draught is almost over. The leading man has announced his return to the genre with Shotgun Wedding, marking his first rom-com since starring in 2009's The Proposal opposite Sandra Bullock — but this time, he's ramping up the action.

Reynolds is set to star in and produce the feature about a couple who must save their families after their destination wedding is overtaken by criminals. In the process, they rediscover why they wanted to get married in the first place.

The flick will be helmed by Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore, with a story based on a pitch from Skins writer Mark Hammer. New Girl creator Liz Meriwether will help write the script. Mandeville Films's Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman — who also produced The Proposal — are on board to work with Reynolds once again.

"I haven't done a romantic comedy since The Proposal but I just fell in love with Shotgun Wedding," Reynolds said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. "It's so refreshing and surprising. I can't wait to bring it to life with Jason, Todd, Dave and the great team at Lionsgate."

No word yet on who his co-star will be or the film's anticipated release date.