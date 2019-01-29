Christina Aguilera's New Las Vegas Residency Will Be the 'Xperience' Of A Lifetime

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

By Trey Alston

Christina Aguilera's 2019 just got a little busier. Tuesday (January 29) on Ellen, the singer announced a Las Vegas residency that starts in May and will run through October. Christened “Christina Aguilera: The Xperience,” the 16-date event will take place at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater.

Christina revealed to host Ellen DeGeneres that it had been “in talks for quite a few years now.” General tickets will go on sale on Saturday. If you sign up through Aguilera’s website, you’ll have access to the presale.

Aguilera revealed in a recent interview with Billboard that the setlist is still a work in progress. As far as visual themes, Aguilera revealed that she is “playing with elements of Mother Nature and visual effects.”

Aguilera got a taste of the performing bug last year when she performed her first live dates since 2008 for Liberation, her eighth studio album that came out in June. The release of Liberation followed a six-year hiatus, after 2012’s Lotus. “The whole point of Liberation was getting back in touch with myself, finding that love, being in my artist body again, finding my true self and identity on stage again,” she said.

Get hype about Xtina's next "Xperience" in the preview clip above.