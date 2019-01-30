Rob Dyrdek Has A Special Message For A 'True American Hero'

Pittsburgh police SWAT Officer Timothy Matson was seriously injured in the line of duty at the Tree of Life synagogue on October 27. After months in the hospital, he is home -- and Ridiculousness host Rob Dyrdek has a special message for him.

"We'd like to take a moment and give a shout-out to a fan of the show -- a true American hero, Pittsburgh SWAT Officer Timothy Matson," Rob begins in the video above.

Hear Rob's entire heartfelt message in the clip, and share your own words for Officer Matson in the comments. Then watch Rob (plus Steelo and Chanel) on Ridiculousness this Friday at 8/7c.