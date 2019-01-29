Miley Cyrus Supports Lindsay Lohan With A Brief But Bold Cover Of 'Rumors'

Getty Images

By Trey Alston

Miley Cyrus’s latest flash of her powerful vocal range comes in the form of a brief performance of Lindsay Lohan’s breakout hit “Rumors.” Early Tuesday morning (January 29), Miley posted a clip of her singing the lead single from Lohan’s debut 2004 album, Speak, on Twitter and tagged her. The clip is only 13 seconds long but Miley manages to soar absurdly high and it looks like she’s in pure, genuine glee.

Miley’s support of Lohan, a fellow former child star, goes farther than a car cover of her song. She hopped on Instagram to support Lohan's latest foray into TV, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, saying “It’s the best show ever.”

Miley just showcased her singing capabilities on Ellen on Monday when she performed “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” with Mark Ronson for the host’s 61st birthday. Back in December, the star duo played the tune along with a cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Christmas song “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” on Saturday Night Live. Hopefully another album comes soon; Miley’s last LP was 2017’s Younger Now.