21 Savage's Sequin Jacket Is The Star Of His Fallon Performance

By Trey Alston

21 Savage gave one heck of an intimate performance of “A Lot” Monday night (January 28) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and comedian Colin Quinn were the show’s guests and offered some hilarious anecdotes to bring the laughs, but the atmosphere created by 21 Savage’s live rendition of the song from his new album I Am > I Was was nothing less than extraordinary.

21 began the performance sitting on a stool in the middle of the stage in a red-sequined jacket; Michael Jackson from Thriller would have been jealous. The live band and vocalists elevated the minimalistic performance into a surreal experience. Eventually, 21 stood up as plain-faced as ever and imbued the spectacle with a more mysterious energy in its second verse. The drum-set breakdown at the end was majestic.

I Am > I Was came out in December and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in its first week, moving 131,000 units. Earlier that month, he also gave his ghoulish voice to “Immortal” from the first trailer for Mortal Kombat 11. His collaboration with Post Malone, “Rockstar,” is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 61st Grammys.

Watch the full performance above.