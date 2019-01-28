Halsey Is Hosting SNL Next Month — But Will She Perform New Music?

Getty Images

Live from New York, it's Halsey on Saturday Night Live!

After kicking off 2019 by scoring her very first No. 1 single, Halsey will keep the momentum going by pulling double duty as the host and performer on SNL's February 9 episode. The "Without Me" singer took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing, "IT'S SATURDAY FUCKING NIGHT BABY" and "holy fuck."

She added in another tweet, "I am really [too] excited to sleep. life is absolutely wild. thank you guys for the support. it’s all the fuel my fire needs to make this 3rd album perfect. I'm jumping in circles every day."

This isn't the first time Halsey's graced the Studio 8H stage — she made her SNL debut last January, singing "Bad at Love" and "Him & I," and she returned in November to perform alongside Lil Wayne. Now, she'll join the ranks of multitalented artists like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Donald Glover, Lady Gaga, Drake, and Justin Bieber, who have all performed duty double on the show.

As for what Halsey will perform this time around, "Without Me" seems like a safe option. The single is already almost four months old, but as of Monday (January 28), it's holding strong at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it's taken over at No. 1 on the Pop Songs chart. On the flip side, this may be a golden opportunity for Halsey to debut the first taste of her impending third album. Maybe we can expect a new single to drop before her episode airs? She and Grande did, after all, vow to keep ruling the charts this entire year.

In any case, this will also give Halsey fans a chance to see her flex her acting and comedic chops. We haven't seen her act much — besides her blink-and-you'd-miss-it cameo in A Star is Born — and hopefully this SNL stint will prove she's got what it takes to make that rumored 8 Mile-type movie happen.