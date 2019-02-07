'I Am Back, Bitches': Angela Compares Her Ex On The Beach Experiences

Angela isn't "done" with Ex On the Beach -- and during tonight's episode, host Romeo Miller declared the "queen of the beach" was back.

"Oh sh*t!" Jozea perfectly declared as the Season 1 alum, looking like a Baywatch gal, emerged from the ocean. Red one-piece swimsuit FTW.

The bad girl's take?

"I am back, bitches! I'm here to save these boys from the lame girls in the house. I don't know what's going on in that house, but it's definitely not this, okay?" she said, while gesturing toward her body. "These people have no idea what they're in for. I kind of feel bad for them."

Of course the Final Reckoning vet came in with a bang, and the installment ended with her saying she would "bump" Janelle (it had everything to do with the latter's ex Darian). But this is only the beginning, and during a recent interview with MTV News, Angela compared Season 1 to Season 2.

"Season 2 was so much more stressful than Season 1, by a mile," she admitted. "We had fight night every night, and the Shack of Secrets was on a whole other level. It was just a way different experience. I'm kind of glad I got to experience it, but kind of not." Wonder if she will be involved in some more unpredictable confessional kisses...

Do you support Angela's return to the beach? Offer your opinion, and see how her adventure unfolds every week at 8/7c.