Spencer Pratt And Chris Pratt Just Had A 'Family Outing'

MTV/TRL/Getty Images and Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Did you know the two are cousins? Okay, not really

Spencer Pratt is about to have a Hills reunion -- the show's reboot is coming to MTV in the not-so-distant future. But before the MTV star is back with his loved ones (wife Heidi Montag and sister Stephanie Pratt) and old pals (like frenemy Brody Jenner), Spencer enjoyed a similar type of social gathering -- with his "cousin" Chris Pratt.

"It's so good when two cousins can just get out and enjoy life, you know what I mean?" the actor declares in the Instagram video above, which features the two men with the same last name (who aren't actually related) at Bellator 214 in Los Angeles. Don't miss your "cousin" when he's back on MTV, Chris!

What did Chris have to say about Speidi's son Gunner, who was in tow with Heidi and Spencer at the MMA event? Watch the hilarity in the video, and stay with MTV News for more Hills updates.