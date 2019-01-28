Here's How You Can Play Guitar Just Like Ed Sheeran

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Or at least look like you are

By Trey Alston

If you’ve ever wanted to play guitar like Ed Sheeran, aside from taking actual lessons, now’s your chance. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter has announced that he is launching his own acoustic guitar brand in partnership with Irish guitar maker Lowden. You know the kind that he frequently uses on stage? Those.

Sheeran made the official announcement of the eight-model new line, christened “Sheeran By Lowden,” last week at the National Association of Music Merchants Conference in Anaheim, California. The guitars will come in the company’s Wee and small S sizes. There’s been no announced pricing yet, but, if a recent Instagram post from Sheeran is any indicator, they should be affordable.

George Lowden, a longtime friend of Sheeran and owner of the company, released a statement about the forthcoming guitar line. “We have been honoured over the past years that Ed has chosen to play Lowden guitars both on-stage and in the studio,” he said in a release. “We are delighted to have established a close ongoing relationship which has borne fruit recently through the birth of Sheeran by Lowden.”

Check out the official advertisement for Sheeran Guitars below. It’s time for the world to get its inner Ed Sheeran on.