PRETTYMUCH Serve Up Vocals, Choreo, And Style In New 'BLiND' Video

Sure, Backstreet Boys just returned with their first new album since 2013, but they're not the only boy band delivering bops on this New Music Friday. PRETTYMUCH just kicked off 2019 with a new single called "BLiND" (apparently they subscribe to the Zayn school of random capitalization) and it may be their catchiest one yet.

Brandon, Edwin, Nick, Zion, and Austin throw a rooftop party for five in the accompanying video, where they wear coordinating black and white threads while busting out some slick choreography. There's also a lot of trippy camera effects, like some negative exposure shots that really play up the song's theme of being so lovesick that it makes your sight go blurry.

"20/20 really don't mean nothing to me and you," the guys attest, before belting on the trap-pop chorus, "When I close my eyes / All I think about is you." Throw in some epic high notes from the always-reliable Nick, and you've got a certified banger.

"BLiND" follows a breakout year for PRETTYMUCH, who released their debut EP and set out on multiple tours, including their own Funktion Tour and Khalid's Roxy Tour. The band also dropped a slew of new singles, including "Real Friends," "Solita," "Jello," and the Ed Sheeran-penned "Summer on You," which they performed at last year's VMAs. If "BLiND" is any indication, they've got big plans for 2019, too.