Zac Efron’s Hotness Helps Him (Almost) Get Away With Murder In Extremely Wicked Trailer

YouTube/Voltage Pictures

It's been just over a year since we got that glimpse of Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy, and our patience has finally paid off: The first teaser trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is here.

In the short preview, we see Efron use his good looks and charm to almost get away with murder, just like the real kidnapper, rapist, and murderer who inspired the movie tried to do in the '70s.

The story is told from the perspective of Liz Kloepfer, played by Lily Collins. Liz enters domestic bliss with charismatic Ted — until the newspapers start reporting that he is a cold-blooded killer. Evidence piles up, Ted is arrested, tried, and put in jail, but still, Liz can't ignore his charismatic pull as Ted and his blue eyes continue to maintain his innocence. Check out the teaser below.

True-crime documentarian Joe Berlinger helmed the film — which will celebrate its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday (January 26) — so it stands to reason that its story will closely follow Bundy's real-life path, which saw him murder at least 30 women, escape from jail twice, and, eventually get executed on death row.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile doesn't have a release date yet, but if you're particularly curious about the sordid tale, Berlinger's documentary about the infamous criminal, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, dropped on Netflix on the 30th anniversary of the killer's execution — but you might not want to watch it alone. You've been warned.