Little Mix Are Bonafide 'Goddesses' On 'Think About Us' Remix With Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign is the consummate collaborator; in the past year alone, he's lent in-demand features to everyone from 2 Chainz to Dinah Jane. And for his latest trick, the chameleonic crooner has added a luxurious verse to a new version of Little Mix's latest LM5 single, "Think About Us."

Released on Thursday night (January 24), the remix came alongside a neon-drenched lyric video that shows Perrie, Jesy, Jade, and Leigh-Anne belting the lovesick lyrics. The song's minimalist trop-house inflections remain in tract, but Ty provides some extra flavor with bars about "clearing the schedule" for his girl and showering her with designer goods.

"Let me put some drip on you / Vivienne Westwood, let me put Chanel on you / Got you Balenciaga, YSL on you / Girl, you're a goddess," he offers, before the girls swoop in with an explosive final chorus.

Besides their new remix, Little Mix have plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks. They're performing at next month's BRITs, where they're nominated for British Group and British Video, for the Nicki Minaj-featuring "Woman Like Me." On top of that, the group teased a Ty-featuring video for "Think About Us" that arrives on February 1 — check out the teaser below.