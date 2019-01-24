Dua Lipa Suits Up For Battle In New Alita-Inspired 'Swan Song' Video

YouTube

Dua Lipa's already-stellar videography — which includes the viral "New Rules," the instantly GIFable "Electricity," and more — just got a little more badass.

On Thursday (January 24), the pop princess released the exhilarating visuals for "Swan Song," her soaring anthem from the upcoming Alita: Battle Angel. Directed by Floria Sigismondi, it places Lipa on the treacherous streets of the film's fictional Iron City, providing a post-apocalyptic backdrop for the ensuing action. Wearing a heap of silver chains, Lipa tries to outrun a pack of formidable drones, and eventually finds answers by facing herself in a mirror. In her reflection, she sees Alita and copies her nifty martial arts moves, which gives her the strength (not to mention, the cyborg arms) to fight back. Go, Dua, go!

In a statement, Sigismondi explained the connection between Lipa's video and the action-adventure flick, saying, "While in the film Alita is quite literally on a journey to discover who she is, her story serves as a really powerful allegory for any girl who doesn't yet know her own power. I wanted to play with that same profound notion by dropping Dua into a facet of Alita’s world and allowing Alita to serve as a surrogate that leads her on a journey to discover she's stronger than she ever could have imagined."

"Swan Song" marks Lipa's first new release of 2019, but probably not her last. The 23-year-old has said she's hard at work on her sophomore album, telling Rolling Stone last week that she's "working really hard to get my new album out. ... I'm just going to be in the studio making sure that I come back with some fun stuff for everyone."