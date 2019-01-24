Gerard Way's The Umbrella Academy Finally Gets Its Apocalyptic Trailer

Netflix

If it feels like we've been waiting forever for this moment, it's because we have been: At long last, the first trailer for the hotly anticipated TV adaptation of Gerard Way's comic book series The Umbrella Academy has arrived.

The story follows billionaire industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves's adopted children of The Umbrella Academy, six of the forty-three infants born out of nowhere on the same day to unconnected women. The superhero children were being groomed to save the world, but the dysfunctional family separated over the years. Now, they're back together and need to solve a mystery surrounding the death of their father — and they only have eight days to do it, or else...

Judging by the trailer, we are in for an apocalyptic ride with an array of personalities and very good music. (The two-minute preview features Way's vocals on a punked-out cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "A Hazy Shade of Winter.") Check it out below.

The 10-episode series is co-executive produced by Way himself and stars Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, and Cameron Britton. It hits Netflix on February 15.