Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., And More Will Perform On The 2019 Grammys Stage

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A few years ago, Miley Cyrus earned her first Grammy nomination, a Best Pop Vocal Album nod for Bangerz. This year, she's returning to the ceremony — not as a nominee, but as a performer. On Thursday (January 24), the Recording Academy announced Cyrus will take the stage at this year's ceremony on February 10, along with R&B breakout star H.E.R., Americana singer Brandi Carlile, and — because it's the Grammys, remember — Red Hot Chili Peppers, who'll join already announced performer Post Malone. Let the mash-ups begin!

It's the first time on the Grammys stage for both H.E.R., who racked up an impressive five nominations, and Carlile, who earned six. Cyrus has been plenty busy since she sang with Elton John at last year's show, paying tribute to Chris Cornell with soaring covers, covering holiday staples with Mark Ronson, releasing her own new music, and, oh yeah, finally getting married to Liam Hemsworth.

RHCP, meanwhile, haven't released anything since 2016's The Getaway, the promo cycle for which brought us that fantastic moment where they all (shirtlessly) dreamed of Carpoolifornication Karaoke with James Corden. But by pairing them up with Post Malone, the Grammys may be angling for a similar crossover event as when Posty and 21 Savage lit up the 2018 VMA stage duetting with Aerosmith.

The awards show's performance roster is already stacked: Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, and Dan + Shay were all announced last week, along with Post Malone.

The Grammys love a good mash-up performance, so there are likely more announcements to come before the show hits CBS live on Sunday, February 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Stay tuned to find out Anthony Kiedis and Post Malone will compare tattoos live on the air!