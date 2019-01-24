Serial Killer Zac Efron And 15 Other Sundance Movies To Have On Your Radar

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

By Monica Castillo

For many movie fans, the Sundance Film Festival marks the start of a new year. It's the place to catch the premieres of indie movies you'll end up talking about for the rest of 2019. Last year saw the debuts of a number of buzzy titles, including conversion therapy drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Boots Riley's provocative Sorry to Bother You, comedian Bo Burnham's heartfelt Eighth Grade, and the captivating true story of Shirkers.

This year, MTV News will be on the frozen front lines of the star-studded festival as it unfolds in Park City, Utah — and here are the 16 films we're excited to catch.