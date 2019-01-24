Lauv And Troye Sivan, Heartbreak Kings, Are 'So Tired' Of Love Songs: Listen

Courtesy Zhamak Fullad

So maybe you assumed that Lauv and Troye Sivan's "i'm so tired..." would be some kind of anthem about millennial angst and burnout. But that's not these guys' style. Instead, the two singer-songwriters take a page out of Ne-Yo's playbook by declaring that they're "so tired" of love songs. So tired, in fact, that you're going to have to excuse them while they dip out of this party early to go nurse their heartbreak.

Lauv — a mile away from the doe-eyed sweetness of "I Like Me Better" — sets the scene during the opening verse. "Party / Trying my best to meet somebody / But everyone around me's falling in love ... Hate it / Taking a shot 'cause I can't take it," the newly single crooner sings over a bed of synths. Sivan chimes in on the second verse, documenting his failed attempts to move on ("Strangers / Killing my lonely nights with strangers") and even name-checking Lorde's "Buzzcut Season" and Coldplay's "Hurts Like Heaven."

The heartbreak kings join forces on the immediately singalong-friendly hook, lamenting, "I'm so tired of love songs, tired of love songs, tired of love songs, tired of love / Just wanna go home, wanna go home, wanna go home." It's the best song about leaving a party since Alessia Cara's "Here" — but at least these two have each other to commiserate with.

In a press release, Sivan said of the collab, "'i'm so tired...' is a heartbreak song about an inescapable person. Lauv is such a great songwriter, and him and I were writing together for his project when the song came about. We ended up creating an accidental duet, and I couldn't be happier to be on the song."

Lauv added, "I've been a huge fan of Troye's music and what he does for the world for years, so working with him was an absolute honor. When we wrote 'i'm so tired...' he just sounded too good singing it, so I think it was just natural to do the record together."

Even more exciting, this is Lauv's last single before he heads back to the studio to record his hotly anticipated debut album. He said, "I figured we'd go out on a heartbroken banger vibe so it's sad but fun."

"i'm so tired..." arrives after both Lauv and Sivan teased the collab with a short, nocturnal clip of them perched on an old car. No word yet on whether or not that's a scene from a possible music video, but we're keeping our fingers crossed!