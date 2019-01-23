Lil Wayne's 'Don't Cry' Video Features Camels, Thrones, And An XXXTentacion Tribute

YouTube

Wednesday (January 23) would have been XXXTentacion's 21st birthday, had he not been fatally shot last summer. The controversial rapper left some unreleased music behind, including the Lil Wayne collaboration "Don't Cry," from September's long-awaited Tha Carter V. Now, Wayne has given the solemn track a post-apocalyptic video featuring a spiky throne, a camel, and lots of sage.

The video, directed by Jay and Georgio Rodriguez, opens on Wayne in a snowy desert, rocking Louis Vuitton pajamas and chilling beside a camel and a couple belly dancers. The scene then moves to a dark castle that looks straight out of Game of Thrones, where Weezy peacefully sits atop his throne. Fittingly, the video also incorporates raw footage of X performing onstage, and comes to an eerie end when the crowd breaks into chants of "Long Live X."

"Don't Cry" was put together after XXXTentacion's death last summer, reportedly without Wayne having met or even heard of the polarizing rapper. That was just one of a handful of collaborations from the chart-topping Tha Carter V, which also boasted features from Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, Ashanti, and more. "Don't Cry" is now only the second cut from that album to get the visual treatment, so here's hoping Weezy has even more cinematic vids in the vault.