Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby Girl

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

There's another lady in the 'Teen Mom OG' family!

Let the matching little girl outfits begin!

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their daughter Vaeda Luma today (February 21), according to Us Weekly. The Teen Mom OG tot officially makes Novalee a big sister!

"She’s here & I’m in love!" Tyler shared on Instagram (as seen above). The newborn's weight of 6 pounds, 14 ounces is also revealed in the image.

Cate and Ty shared back in September that they were expecting, revealing to Us Weekly that the pregnancy was not expected and "this baby is our rainbow after the storm."

After the big baby reveal, the longtime sweethearts documented special milestones -- including Nova revealing her preference for having a brother or sister (as seen above) and a gender reveal bash.

And now, Baby V is here -- and the Baltierras have another lady in the household (you're way outnumbered, Ty)! Offer your congratulations, and monitor MTV News for all Teen Mom OG updates.