Rami Malek, Emma Stone, And More Stars React To Their Oscar Nominations

After a year of movie-watching, months of speculating, and weeks of hyping, the 2019 Academy Award nominations are finally here, and they brought good news for Lady Gaga and Black Panther fans!

A Star Is Born is among the most-nominated features with eight nods, just falling short of the 10 that Netflix's Roma and Emma Stone-starrer The Favourite both received. Of those eight, Gaga herself can claim two: Best Actress and Best Original Song.

Meanwhile, Black Panther snagged a history-making Best Picture nomination, making it the first superhero movie to land in the category, as well as recognition in six other categories, including Best Original Song for first-time nominee Kendrick Lamar. And speaking of Academy Awards first-timers, fresh off his Golden Globe win, Rami Malek scored his first Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Clearly, it was a pretty big day for a lot of our faves. Here's how all the stars are reacting to the news.

From Best Picture Nominee, A Star Is Born

Warner Bros Pictures

Bradley Cooper, nominated for Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay

"Everyone who worked on this film truly risked putting themselves out there — in the hope that in doing so people will connect and feel something deep and personal — the way films have made me feel since I was a kid. When I got this opportunity I knew I had to risk it all because I may never get another chance, so to be here today in a place where people who have seen the film are talking about how it makes them feel something deep — that simple human thing, that we need each other — and for the Academy to recognize that this morning, I just am so grateful."

Mark Ronson, nominated for Best Original Song

“Such an honour to be nominated for an Oscar, and it makes it even more special to be nominated as part of this incredible film where the music is so powerful and emotional. Bradley Cooper got right what is nearly impossible in film, to show inside the creative process and make it feel honest and believable. And Lady Gaga empowers that vision in the most beautiful and compelling way.”

From Best Picture Nominee, Bohemian Rhapsody

Twentieth Century Fox

Rami Malek, nominated for Best Actor

“It’s just something you never expect to happen,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s like a distant dream that actors have and hope for to some degree. But it’s never really felt in the realm of possibilities — it’s a pretty joyous occasion to say the least. I’m always so thankful that I get to be a working actor. The percentage of people who get to do this is so small that getting accolades like this seems so distant always, whether you’ve received awards in the past or not. But I think perhaps after getting the Globe, it seemed more attainable — but there’s something about hearing the words that you’re an Oscar-nominated actor that are still going to be incredibly shocking. It’s a profoundly humbling moment for me.”

From Best Picture Nominee, Black Panther

Marvel Studios

Lupita Nyong'o

Letitia Wright

From Best Picture Nominee, BlacKkKlansman

Focus Features

Producers Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, and Jordan Peele

“We are honored by the Academy’s recognition for BlacKkKlansman and the work Spike, Adam Driver, Terence Blanchard, Barry Alexander Brown and our entire cast and crew gave in bringing Ron Stallworth’s life to screen. More than 40 years later, this story of courage in the face of hatred is sadly still relevant today. Because of this, we knew from the very beginning that there was only one person who could helm this film: Spike Lee. It’s hard to believe this is the first time Spike’s brilliant work has been nominated for directing and best picture, but at this moment in our history, it seems fitting the spotlight is on Spike Lee.”

Spike Lee, nominated for Best Director

"It's not something I've done in a long time. It was new," he told The Hollywood Reporter of waking up early to watch the nominations with his wife and kids. "We were all in the bed together and we were jumping up and down. It was a good day and my phone is blowing up ... Today is filled with love, but at the same time, I was watching the news before it came on and I can't think about the 800,000 Americans who are now living in a desperate time, and I think this film deals directly with that and all the other crazy shit that's happened in this country since Agent Orange [President Donald Trump] got to the White House."

From Best Picture Nominee, The Favourite

Twentieth Century Fox

Emma Stone, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

“Working on The Favourite alongside my brilliant friends Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and the whole cast was nothing short of incredible. I was grateful every day and am honored by this nomination. Yorgos created a palace for us all to play in. I am forever indebted to him and the whole team that brought this insane vision to life. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for their invaluable support and thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work.”

Rachel Weisz, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

“Thank you to The Academy for recognizing The Favourite in so many categories. I’m immensely proud to be part of it and to be nominated in the company of such talented women. Congratulations to my incredible fellow actors Emma and Olivia, our brilliant director Yorgos, and to everyone who participated in the making of this extraordinary film. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for their unwavering support and for having the guts to make a film with three complex female protagonists.”

Yorgos Lanthimos, nominated for Best Director

“I would like to thank The Academy for honoring The Favourite so generously today. Having felt a bit like an outsider looking in, I am truly humbled about this morning’s nominations. They are a meaningful tribute to every person involved in the making of The Favourite — my talented collaborators and sublime cast, led by Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.”

From Best Picture Nominee, Vice

Annapurna Pictures

Adam McKay, nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay

“My sincere thanks to the Academy for recognizing our incredible cast and crew, who worked so tirelessly on this movie that spans five decades. I’m just thrilled, flabbergasted and excited!”

Amy Adams, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

“Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition. It is an honor to be nominated for a film that I loved making. I am grateful to Adam for writing such rich material and for creating such a wonderful work environment. I also want to congratulate the other nominees, my cast members, the crew and everyone who worked so hard on this film!”

Sam Rockwell, nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role

“Hot damn! I am so truly honored to be recognized by the Academy again this year. Vice is such a special and important film to be a part of and I’m thrilled for Adam, Christian, Amy and Hank, as well as all of the cast and crew.”

From Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film Nominee, Roma

Netflix

Alfonso Cuarón, nominated for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing Roma across these categories. Human experience is one in the same, and it’s so gratifying that a black and white film about life in Mexico is being celebrated around the world. We are living a great moment in cinema where diversity is embraced by audiences. This kind of visibility pushes our industry forward and creates more opportunity for new voices and perspectives to emerge. It is a testament of how late we’re arriving to this moment, in which stories of the invisible among us — the domestic workers and indigenous women — are put at the center of our narratives. I share this with my cast, crew, producers, and most importantly, with my family and Mexico.”

From Best Animated Feature Film Nominee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord

“This is an incredible honor. We’re grateful to the Academy for recognizing the work of more than 800 artists and filmmakers who came together to tell the extraordinary story of Miles Morales in a groundbreaking way. In the last few months we’ve heard countless stories about parents whose children looked up at them while watching the film and said 'he looks like me,' or 'they speak Spanish like us,' or 'I want to grow up and be like her.' It’s such a simple concept but that is the reason so many people worked so hard – to make a movie that was worthy of Miles and makes everyone feel powerful and seen. Now more than ever, the world needs everyday superheroes and we are counting on everyone.”

Directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman

“Although we flew under the radar for years, we always felt that Into the Spider-Verse could be something special. We never dreamed, though, that it would have the effect it has had on the diverse, passionate audience it has attracted. While making our movie we tried to push through every boundary we could that dictates what a popular movie can look like — all in the service of a story about finding common ground between different people from different worlds. To be nominated for an Academy Award is a huge honor, and means our movie will continue to reach more people around the world and inspire work that pushes far beyond us. We thank the Academy, our talented colleagues, and the vocal, dedicated audiences who advocated for us and carried us here.”