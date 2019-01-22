Drake's Newest Tour Is Called 'Assassination Vacation,' And He's Hitting The Road With A Former Rival

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Though Drake spent a good portion of late 2018 on the road with Migos for his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour, the roadshow wasn't without its own minor controversies. The rapper ended up cancelling seven dates between the tour kickoff in August and its completion in November, including stops in Denver, Miami, and one hometown show in Toronto.

But all that's in the rearview already. The Scorpion rapper announced a new string of shows — his first in 2019 — hitting Europe this spring. The Assassination Vacation tour kicks off March 10 in Manchester, England and wraps April 26 in Amsterdam.

Oh, and it's not just Aubrey this time — he's bringing onetime rival Tory Lanez along with him, too. After squashing that beef at OVO Fest in 2017, the pair are now heading to Europe on the same bill.

Tickets for the Assassination Vacation trek go on sale this Friday (January 25) right here. You can see the full list of dates in Drake's IG post above.