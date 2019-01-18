Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Will Play A Sociopathic Serial Killer In Clare At 16

Getty Images

You've seen her on offense in Riverdale, and now we're going to get a look at Madelaine Petsch on defense! The actress has been cast to star in the upcoming comedy horror film Clare at 16. She will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

The movie, based on the upcoming novel by Don Roff, will tell the story of Clare Bleecker, an orphan living with her grandparents and going to Catholic school who — you guessed it — seems normal, but...

The current description attached to the movie states that the major "but" is that Clare will do anything to protect her loved ones when evil rolls in. The initial description attached to the book, however, was much more sinister; in a September 2018 press release about the upcoming series, Clare's "but" was that she's a sociopathic serial killer.

This should be fun for Petsch — who, we already know, looks great in red!

In a statement to Deadline, the actress said she was "instantly intrigued" by her character. "She has so much going on beneath the surface at any given moment and has a very interesting way of problem solving which will make being her very fun and challenging," Petsch said. "I'm thrilled and honored to be bringing her to life with an amazing team!"

Producer Cassian Elwes also told the outlet that the film is "ripe for sequels," so it sounds like Cheryl Blossom isn't the only character we can get used to seeing Petsch portray.

Pre-production on Clare at 16 is set to begin this spring.