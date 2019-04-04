New Beginnings: All The Hills Stars Who've Said 'I Do'

We saw Speidi walk down the aisle on camera, but who else has settled down?

Hills romances (and hookups) were a key part of the frenemies friend group -- but since the series wrapped in 2010, a bunch of cast members have moved on from that aforementioned relationship phase. First comes love, then comes marriage (and for a bunch of folks then comes baby in a baby carriage).

While one ceremony was featured on the iconic series -- "I Heidi, take thee Spencer" -- many other cast members have exchanged vows in subsequent years off-camera. Before the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings -- it's coming on June 24 and a first look is above -- get the 411 on the Hills stars who've walked down the aisle. Then check out all Hills-related updates here!