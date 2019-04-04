New Beginnings: All The Hills Stars Who've Said 'I Do'

Hills romances (and hookups) were a key part of the
frenemies friend group -- but since the series wrapped in 2010, a bunch of cast members have moved on from that aforementioned relationship phase. First comes love, then comes marriage (and for a bunch of folks then comes baby in a baby carriage).
While one ceremony was featured on the iconic series -- "I Heidi, take thee Spencer" -- many other cast members have exchanged vows in subsequent years off-camera. Before the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings -- it's coming on June 24 and a first look is above -- get the 411 on the Hills stars who've walked down the aisle. Then check out all Hills-related updates here!
-
Heidi Montag and Spencer Prattibrina Hobson/Getty Images
So far, Speidi are the only original cast members to form a lifetime union. The magical wedding (back in 2008) was the Season 5A finale (HER SPARKLY PRINCESS-LIKE DRESS), and their miracle baby Gunner was born in October 2017.
-
Frankie DelgadoVivien Killilea/Getty Images
-
Jason WahlerTibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Shortly after Frankie and Jennifer got hitched, Laguna Beach native Jason married Ashley Slack in October 2013. The Wahler household grew in August 2017 with the arrival of daughter Delilah.
-
Whitney PortMichael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon
Whitney may have endured some interesting MTV dates (remember her City meetup where the guy brought his dad to their meal?), but she married Tim Rosenman in 2015. The lovebirds, who welcomed son Sonny in July 2017, have MTV to thank for their relationship. Why? They met while Whitney was starring on The City and Tim was an associate producer on the Big Apple-based series. Wonder if he was at that aforementioned dinner...
-
Brody JennerDavid Livingston/Getty Images
The man with the incredible smile certainly had his fair share of ladies (again, that grin) -- but he relinquished his bachelor title when he proposed to his then-longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in May 2016. The two enjoyed a nearly two-year engagement before marrying in June 2018. A lifetime of cuddling with the self-proclaimed cuddler.