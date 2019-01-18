Future Is The True Night King In Snowy 'Crushed Up' Performance

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Future's seventh proper album, The Wizrd, is out right now, and it's notable for a few reasons. One, it completes his record-contract requirements with Epic, freeing him up for other pursuits, musical or otherwise. (He told Rolling Stone that his next dream is to open a clothing store: "I wake up, go to my store every day. People come in and shop and I help put they outfits together — and it cost me nothing. They don't pay me to do it. It's just a passion of mine.")

The other reason The Wizrd should be on your radar is that it's a further refinement of the rapper's patented icy trap sound. To personify this, he stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the album cut "Crushed Up" in a literal blizzard. That snow might be added in post, but it looks convincing anyway.

The stage setup here is pretty skeletal: You've got Future himself in his trademark sunglasses and a shredding guitar player next to him, as a fake fog creeps around them and digital snow punctuates the mood. He's like Game of Thrones's Night King except in a very expensive jacket. It's chilly as hell!

The Wizrd boasts guests like Young Thug, Gunna, and Travis Scott, who also pops up on the new release by James Blake, out today. Check out Future's snowy Colbert performance above, and stream The Wizrd below.