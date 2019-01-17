Kiernan Shipka, Odeya Rush, And More Join Netflix's Christmas Rom-Com Let It Snow

Getty Images

Since we're only 11 months away from Christmas, now is the perfect time to announce the cast of Netflix's upcoming cute, wintery rom-com, Let It Snow!

The streamer pulled some stars from their most beloved shows and movies to lead the ensemble, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka, Dumplin's Odeya Rush, and The Get Down's Shameik Moore. Isabela Moner, Spider-Man: Homecoming's Jacob Batalon, Miles Robbins, Descendants's Mitchell Hope, Liv Hewson, Anna Akana, and Joan Cusack will round out the rest of the cast.

Based on the book by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, Let It Snow will take place in a small town on Christmas Eve. A massive snowstorm rolls in, leading local high school seniors to "discover unexpected opportunities as well as complications that test their friendships, love lives, and aspirations for the future," according to Netflix's official description.

The flick will begin shooting early this year for an appropriately timed winter release.

At the same time, a highly sought-after Green is also busy giving two of his other projects the Hollywood treatment. His first novel, Looking for Alaska, is being turned into a Hulu limited series starring Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth, while his latest novel, Turtles All the Way Down, has just announced that 25-year-old Hannah Marks will direct its feature adaptation at Fox 2000.